CLO Partners With 9 Leading Fashion Tech Companies To Revolutionize 3D Design

CLO Virtual to Launch Ecosystem Partnership Program (EPP) with 9 Partners Aimed at Enhancing User Experience and Streamline Digital Design Processes

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion , a global leader in digital garment solutions and the developer of CLO and Marvelous Designer, today announced its Ecosystem Partnership Program (EPP), with fashion tech companies

BeProduct (PLM), Tronog (Applications), Revobit (Scanner), PTTRNS (Pipeline Software), SixAtomic (Pipeline Software), SimplySoft (Knitwear Solution), KM by KARL MAYER (Knitwear Solution), Frontier (Materials), and DMIx by ColorDigitial GmbH (Color).

The EPP combines the expertise and resources of each of these companies to enhance CLO's 3D design process, allowing users to utilize features more seamlessly and effectively within CLO's software. For example, Tronog's Ecoshot feature will now be part of the CLO 2024.2 software update, released in November via the EPP initiative. This integration enhances seamless data exchange between CLO and Tronog, while addressing the longstanding ask for closer ties from mutual user bases.



EPP partners have the opportunity to engage with CLO's global user base and leverage expansion opportunities within a well-established end-to-end digital workflow.



"We're thrilled to announce our first batch of EPP partners," said Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. "This is more than just a business partnership between our respective companies; we have gathered together to go further and expand the essential ecosystem elements needed for the industry by focusing on the users' workflows. We will continue to support our partners, grow together, and strengthen the digital garment ecosystem, which will be the de facto standard for the next generation of working processes in the apparel industry."



CLO and its partners will continue to work on integrating technologies by collaboratively developing plug-ins and embedded solutions, aiming to enhance the overall digital garment design and production workflow for users across the industry.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO-SET (a digital asset management and collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

