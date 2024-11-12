CBAK Energy Reports Third Quarter & First Nine Months Of 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALIAN, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Technology, (NASDAQ: CBAT ) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited results for the third quarter 2024 ended September 30, 2024. First nine

months of 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenues from sales of batteries were $113.9 million, an increase of 18.4% from $96.2 million in the same period of 2023.



Net revenues from batteries used in light electric vehicles were $8.2 million, an increase of 95% from $4.2 million in the same period of 2023.



Net revenues from batteries used in electric vehicles were $1.0 million, a decrease of 57.1% from $2.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from residential energy supply & uninterruptible supplies were $104.6 million, an increase of 16.8% from $89.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross margin for the battery business was 34.3%, an increase of 15.2 percentage points from 19.1% in the same period of 2023. Net income from the battery business was $21.6 million, an increase of 222% from $6.7 million in the same period of 2023. Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report a remarkable 18.4% increase in battery sales revenue during the first nine months of the year, especially given the intense competition within the industry. Our battery business has also delivered an impressive gross margin of 34.6% for the same period, positioning us well ahead of all competitors in the battery manufacturing sector, including internationally recognized industry leaders. Despite broader economic challenges, we have successfully achieved a net income of $21.6 million from our battery operations for the first three quarters of the year. We are proud to present this exceptional performance to our shareholders and investors and remain highly confident in our continued growth for the following quarters in this and next years." Jiewei Li, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board of the Company, added, "As Mr. Hu highlighted, our financial performance for the first three quarters has been exceptionally strong, setting a new benchmark within the industry. While our Dalian facility has continued to generate consistent profits, we are particularly pleased to report that our Nanjing facility-just operating for less than three years with a new battery model-has become profitable as of Q3. The demand and order volumes at the Nanjing plant have far surpassed its current capacity, leading to full-day operations across all production lines. In response to this robust client demand, we have secured procurement agreements with our equipment suppliers and are set to expand the production at our Nanjing Phase II project, adding an additional 2.5 to 3 GWh of capacity by next year." Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results Net revenues [1] were $44.6

million, representing a decrease of 29.7% compared to $63.4 million in the same period of 2023. This decrease in revenues was due to the fact that the Dalian factory had been operating at full capacity since the beginning of the year, which resulted in a one-month suspension for maintenance in the third quarter.

In addition to that, Hitrans is facing suboptimal business performance. Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business

2023 Third Quarter

2024

Third Quarter

% Change

YoY

Net Revenues ($)



44,327,653





33,461,793





(25)

Gross Profits ($)



11,698,226





7,665,009





(31)

Gross Margin



26.4 %



22.9 %



-

Net Income ($)



7,770,711





2,035,338





-

Net Revenues from Battery Business on

Applications ($)























Electric Vehicles



402,863





333,216





(17)

Light Electric Vehicles



1,114,107





4,913,644





341

Residential Energy Supply &

Uninterruptable supplies



42,810,683





28,214,934





(34)

Total



63,441,109





44,628,241





(30)



[1] Net revenues consist of the Company's self-operated battery business and Hitrans, which was acquired in 2021, an independently managed raw materials business.

Cost of revenues was $37.7 million, representing a decrease of 26.4% from $51.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease in the cost of revenues corresponds to the decrease of net revenues.

Gross profit was $7.0

million, representing a decrease of 43% from $12.2

million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 15.6%, compared to 19.3% in the same period of 2023.

Total operating expenses were $7.8 million, representing an increase of 12% from $7.0 million in the same period of 2023.



Research and development expenses was $3.4 million, an increase of 36% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses were $1.0 million, a slightly decrease of 8% from $1.1 million in the same period of 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million, a decrease of 14% from $3.2 million in the same period of 2023. Recover of doubtful accounts was $0.55 million, compared to a provision of doubtful accounts of $0.25 million in the same period of 2023.

Operating loss amounted to $0.83

million, compared to an operating income of $5.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Finance income, net amounted to $40,350, compared to $0.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Change in fair value of warrants was nil, compared to $15,000

in the same period of 2023.

Net loss

attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $0.2 million, compared to net income

attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $6.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income

attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting the change in fair value of warrants) was $17,647, compared to a net income of $6.2

million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the fact that our acquired raw material manufacturing unit, Hitrans, is in net loss.

Basic and diluted income per share were both nil, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.07

in 2023.

First nine months of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues [1] were $151.2

million, representing an increase of 2.0% compared to $148.3 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in revenue from the Company's battery business.

Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business

2023 First nine months

2024

First nine months

% Change

YoY

Net Revenues ($)



96,163,040





113,897,786





18.4

Gross Profits ($)



18,336,732





39,040,824





109.5

Gross Margin



19.0 %



34.3 %



-

Net (Loss) Income ($)



6,746,883





21,610,408





-

Net Revenues from Battery Business on

Applications ($)























Electric Vehicles



2,358,842





1,012,655





-57.0

Light Electric Vehicles



4,230,066





8,249,437





95.0

Residential Energy Supply &

Uninterruptable supplies



89,574,132





104,635,694





16.8

Total



96,163,040





113,897,786





18.4



[1] Net revenues consist of the Company's self-operated battery business and Hitrans, which was acquired in 2021, an independently managed raw materials business.

Cost of revenues was $112.8 million, representing a decrease of 12.7% from $129.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease in the cost of revenues corresponds to theCompany's higher gross profit from the battery business.

Gross profit was $38.5 million, representing an increase of 102.0% from $19.0 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 25.4%, compared to 12.8% in the same period of 2023.

Total operating expenses were $23.1

million, representing an increase of 13.1% from $20.4 million in the same period of 2023.



Research and development expenses were $9.2 million, an increase of 14.9% from $8.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses were $4.1 million, an increase of 46.9% from $2.8 million in the same period of 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $10.0 million, an increase of 7.5% from $9.3 million in the same period of 2023. Recovery of doubtful accounts was $0.2 million, compared to a provision for doubtful accounts of $0.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Operating income amounted to $15.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Finance income, net amounted to $0.6, compared to $0.2 million finance expenses in the same period of 2023.

Change in fair value of warrants was nil, compared to $0.14 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $16.3 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $2.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting the change in fair value of warrants) was $16.3

million, compared to a net income of $2.1 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the strong performance of our battery business.



Basic and diluted income per share were both $0.18, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.03 in 2023.

Conference Call

CBAK Energy's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 12, 2024).

For participants who wish to join our call online, please visit:



Participants who plan to ask questions during the call will need to register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a unique pin, and an email with detailed instructions.

Participant Online Registration:



Once completing the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the conference call and enter the personal pin as instructed to connect to the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed within seven days after the conclusion of the live call at the following website:

The earnings release and the link for the replay are available at href="" rel="nofollow" co .

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT ) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" co .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management's current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, that the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health epidemics, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain markets for the Company's products and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at , including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +86-18675423231

Email: [email protected]

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

(In US$ except for number of shares)











December

31,

2023



September 30,

2024

















(Unaudited)



Assets



















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 4,643,267



$ 10,448,362

Pledged deposits











54,179,549





37,415,946

Short-term deposits











-





13,788,170

Trade and bills receivable, net











28,653,047





34,910,784

Inventories











33,413,422





23,938,925

Prepayments and other receivables











7,459,254





9,950,350

Receivables from a former subsidiary, net











74,946





7,580

Total current assets











128,423,485





130,460,117



























Property, plant and equipment, net











91,628,832





89,365,457

Construction in progress











37,797,862





38,993,618

Long-term investments, net











2,565,005





2,336,537

Prepaid land use rights











11,712,704





11,601,078

Intangible assets, net











841,360





507,113

Deposit paid for acquisition of long-term investments











7,101,492





16,500,192

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net











1,084,520





3,713,242

Total assets









$ 281,155,260



$ 293,477,354



























Liabilities























Current liabilities























Trade and bills payable









$ 82,429,575



$ 89,773,942

Short-term bank borrowings











32,587,676





25,708,098

Other short-term loans











339,552





337,147

Accrued expenses and other payables











41,992,540





35,144,908

Payables to a former subsidiary, net











411,111





407,560

Deferred government grants, current











375,375





499,861

Product warranty provisions











23,870





17,099

Operating lease liability, current











691,992





1,527,829

Finance lease liability, current











1,643,864





762,694

Income tax payable











-





343,856

Total current liabilities











160,495,555





154,522,994



























Deferred government grants, non-current











6,203,488





5,778,875

Product warranty provisions











522,574





410,350

Operating lease liability, non-current











475,302





2,683,772

Total liabilities











167,696,919





163,395,991



























Commitments and contingencies

















































Shareholders' equity























Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 90,063,396

issued and 89,919,190 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and

90,083,396 issued and 89,919,190 outstanding as of September 30,

2024











90,063









90,083

Donated shares











14,101,689





14,101,689

Additional paid-in capital











247,465,817





247,732,612

Statutory reserves











1,230,511





1,230,511

Accumulated deficit











(134,395,762)





(118,096,203)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(11,601,403)





(10,127,774)















116,890,915





134,930,918

Less: Treasury shares











(4,066,610)





(4,066,610)

Total shareholders' equity











112,824,305





130,864,308

Non-controlling interests











634,036





(782,945)

Total equity











113,458,341





130,081,363

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity









$ 281,155,260



$ 293,477,354







CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three and

nine

months ended

September

30, 2023 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(In US$ except for number of shares)















Three months ended

September

30,



Nine

months ended

September 30,











2023



2024



2023



2024

Net revenues









$ 63,441,109



$ 44,628,241



$ 148,258,680



$ 151,243,718

Cost of revenues











(51,192,531)





(37,673,684)





(129,219,716)





(112,780,088)

Gross profit











12,248,578





6,954,557





19,038,964





38,463,630

Operating expenses:







































Research and development expenses











(2,577,714)





(3,434,351)





(8,013,760)





(9,205,378)

Sales and marketing expenses











(1,116,377)





(1,022,549)





(2,800,969)





(4,114,954)

General and administrative expenses











(3,240,770)





(2,779,519)





(9,302,798)





(10,002,040)

(Provision for) recovery of doubtful

accounts











(24,623)





(546,011)





(286,283)





241,332

Total operating expenses











(6,959,484)





(7,782,430)





(20,403,810)





(23,081,040)

Operating income (loss)











5,289,094





(827,873)





(1,364,846)





15,382,590

Finance (expense) income, net











(447,031)





(40,350)





(189,248)





658,034

Other income, net











601,654





521,916





1,022,907





1,031,329

Gain on disposal of equity investee











-





55





-





26,967

Change in fair value of warrants











15,000





-





136,000





-

Income (loss) before income tax











5,458,717





(346,252)





(395,187)





17,098,920

Income tax credit (expenses)











305,431





(339,287)





1,015,626





(2,188,800)

Net income (loss)











5,764,148





(685,539)





620,439





14,910,120

Less: Net loss attributable to non-

controlling interest











570,644





703,186





1,699,008





1,389,439

Net income (loss) attributable to CBAK

Energy Technology, Inc.









$ 6,334,792



$ 17,647



$ 2,319,447



$ 16,299,559











































Net income (loss)











5,764,148





(685,539)





620,439





14,910,120

Other comprehensive loss









































– Foreign currency translation adjustment











(515,279)





4,181,904





(6,405,609)





1,446,087

Comprehensive (loss) income











5,248,869





3,496,365





(5,785,170)





16,356,207

Less: Comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to non-controlling interest











553,874





719,587





1,927,515





1,416,981

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable

to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.









$ 5,802,743



$ 4,215,952



$ (3,857,655)



$ 17,773,188











































Income (loss) per share









































– Basic









$ 0.07



$ 0.00



$ 0.03



$ 0.18



– Diluted









$ 0.07



$ 0.00



$ 0.03



$ 0.18











































Weighted average number of shares of

common stock:









































– Basic











89,473,026





89,931,617





89,171,988





89,929,477



– Diluted











89,904,319





90,229,849





89,582,401





90,267,431



