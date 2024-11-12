Trump Not To Let Putin Roll Through Ukraine Pompeo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald will adopt a tougher stance on Russia's war in Ukraine once he takes office, a shift from his campaign rhetoric.

This was stated by former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Global Forum in New York, according to Ukrinform, citing Fortune .

“President Trump is not going to allow Vladimir to roll through Ukraine. Withdrawing funding from the Ukrainians would result in that and he will be told that by his entire team,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo expressed hope that Trump would recognize the need for a firm Western position in the face of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

“It's absolutely critically important that the perception is the West stood up to this thug and this horrible guy [Putin] and didn't allow evil to triumph and that's imperative,” the former U.S. Secretary of State added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, stated that none of the "peaceful special scenarios" for Ukraine published in the media ahead of Trump's inauguration have any basis in reality and are merely hype stories promoted by certain media outlets and individuals.