Kashmir To Kanyakumari Runner Flagged Off From Lal Chowk
Date
11/12/2024 5:10:14 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- On Monday morning at Lal Chowk, renowned pediatrician Dr. Riaz Sofi flagged off 26-year-old athlete Vaibhav Walmik Shinde from Nasik, Maharashtra, who is undertaking a Guinness World Record attempt by running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Shinde began his journey at 7:50 am from the iconic Clock Tower, aiming to cover the 3,600 km route in 45 to 46 days by running an impressive 90 km each day. His first leg will take him to Banihal.
Vaibhav shared that he has spent the past two years training intensively for this feat with dedicated support from his coaches. He aims to join a distinguished group of Maharashtra athletes who have previously attempted the K2K challenge over the last six years.
Riyaz Wani, President of JKMBA, commended Vaibhav's determination. The event was attended by a group of passionate supporters, including Yasir Makhdoomi, Secretary of Swim N Survival Society and JKMBA; Haji Shakeel Ahmad Shah, President of Swim N Survival Society; Mushtaq Bhat, President of KMBA; Zahid Iqbal, a long-distance swimmer; Mohammad Yahya Khan; Parvaiz Khan from the Kashmir Runners Club; as well as notable athletes like ultra runner Hamid Aziz, Zahid Kota from Badamwari athletes, and Abd Al Hanan, an MTB rider.
