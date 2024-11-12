6 Downtown Heroes In J&K Squad For 78Th Santosh Trophy
Date
11/12/2024 5:10:14 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC on Monday announced that six of its exceptional players – Shahmeer Tariq, Arun Nagial, Aditya Mahajan, Musaib Mushtaq, Sahil Rashid and Moomin Bhat – have been selected to represent J&K at the 78th Santosh Trophy.
“This is a historic moment for Downtown Heroes FC and J&K. Our players' hard work and the team's dedication have brought us here,” said Irfan Shahmiri, Chairman of DHFC.“We are proud to contribute to the legacy of J&K football and look forward to our players shining on the national stage.”
ADVERTISEMENT
This selection follows Downtown Heroes' stellar performances in both the Durand Cup and I-League 3, where the club set new benchmarks for emerging football talent.
ADVERTISEMENT
“This achievement not only showcases their talent but also marks Downtown Heroes FC as a powerhouse in developing future Indian football stars. With two of our teams progressing through the I-League 3 playoffs, DHFC has become a symbol of growth, resilience, and excellence,” Downtown said in a statement.
“Downtown Heroes FC thanks the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Jammu & Kashmir Football Association & J&K Sports Council for their invaluable support and remains committed to transforming football in J&K, inspiring countless young athletes,” it added.
Read Also
Downtown Heroes Hammered 6-0 In I-League 3 Playoffs
Downtown Heroes Take On Karbi Anglong In I-League 3 Playoffs
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12112024000215011059ID1108875452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.