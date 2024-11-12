6 Downtown Heroes In J&K Squad For 78Th Santosh Trophy

“This is a historic moment for Downtown Heroes FC and J&K. Our players' hard work and the team's dedication have brought us here,” said Irfan Shahmiri, Chairman of DHFC.“We are proud to contribute to the legacy of J&K and look forward to our players shining on the national stage.”

This selection follows Downtown Heroes' stellar performances in both the Durand Cup and I-League 3, where the club set new benchmarks for emerging football talent.

“This achievement not only showcases their talent but also marks Downtown Heroes FC as a powerhouse in developing future Indian football stars. With two of our teams progressing through the I-League 3 playoffs, DHFC has become a symbol of growth, resilience, and excellence,” Downtown said in a statement.

“Downtown Heroes FC thanks the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Jammu & Kashmir Football Association & J&K Sports Council for their invaluable support and remains committed to transforming football in J&K, inspiring countless young athletes,” it added.

