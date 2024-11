TRC Grenade Explosion: Injured Bandipora Woman Succumbs

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Security personnel cordon off the area after explosion at Sunday in Srinagar. KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) A woman, who was in a grenade attack at a popular flea market here earlier this month, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, officials said.

The grenade attack on November 3 at the Sunday market near the Reception Centre (TRC) here had left 12 persons injured.

The 45-year-old woman succumbed to injuries at the SMHS hospital this morning. She was identified as Abida, a resident of Naidkhai area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.

Police has arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, who were involved in the grenade attack.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi on Friday said the Srinagar Police solved the attack case with the arrest of three terror associates.

“The arrested persons have been identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh. All three belong to the Ikhrajpora area of the city,” Birdi told reporters.

He said the terror associates carried out the attack at the instance of Pakistani handlers with the aim of disturbing peace and tranquillity.

“A case under UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act] has been registered against the trio,” he added. (PTI)