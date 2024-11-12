Gas Giant Awakens: Petrobras Fires Up Mega-Refinery in Rio

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil company, has taken a significant step forward in its natural processing capabilities. On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the company began commercial operations of its new Processing Unit (UPGN) at the Boaventura Complex in Itaboraí, Rio de Janeiro.



The UPGN, essentially a natural gas refinery, boasts an impressive processing capacity of 10.5 million cubic meters per day. This capacity is set to double by mid-2025 when Petrobras plans to inaugurate the second module of the UPGN.



The primary purpose of this facility is to process gas from pre-salt wells, transported via the recently inaugurated Rota 3 pipeline. This pipeline, completed in September, marks Petrobras's first major natural gas project in over eight years.



Petrobras aims to use the UPGN's output to supply the domestic market with gas derivatives extracted from the pre-salt layer. This move aligns with the company's strategy to increase its presence in the national gas market.







William França, Petrobras's Director of Industrial Processes and Products, emphasized the significance of this development. He stated that the UPGN's commercial start-up marks the beginning of a highly complex integrated project.



The Boaventura Energy Complex, where the UPGN is located, has an interesting history. It was previously known as Comperj (Rio de Janeiro Petrochemical Complex). However, this name became associated with corruption scandals revealed by Operation Car Wash.



Initially, Comperj was budgeted at $6 billion (R$ 34.2 billion). The project's scope included oil, natural gas, and petrochemical facilities. Later, the budget ballooned to $14 billion (R$ 79.8 billion).

The corruption scheme involved rigging contract bids. Criminals would predetermine the winning company and others that would provide cover by submitting higher bids or not bidding at all. This process, facilitated by corrupt Petrobras employees, eliminated real competition and inflated contract prices.



In 2015, the project was halted due to these scandals. It was later restructured and renamed to distance it from its controversial past. The new UPGN represents a fresh start for the complex.



This development marks a significant milestone in Brazil's energy sector. It demonstrates Petrobras's commitment to increasing domestic gas supply and moving past previous controversies. The success of this project could have far-reaching implications for Brazil's energy independence and economic growth.

