Construction Contract (Estonian Public Broadcasting’S New TV House)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordecon AS and Eesti Rahvusringhääling (Estonian Public Broadcasting) entered into a contract for the construction of the new TV house in Tallinn, located at F.R. Kreutzwaldi tn 14 / Gonsiori tn 21. The new television building is a multifunctional structure with up to six above-ground floors and one underground parking level. It compactly and functionally integrates, among other things, studios of different sizes, storage rooms and workshops for decorations, various types of television units, and office spaces. The total net floor area of the building is 17,000 sqm.

The total cost of the contract is 40.1 million euros including reserve and excluding VAT, and the works will be completed in 36 months.

Related public procurement preferred bidder announcement has been previously published on 16 October 2024 .

Nordecon ( ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 440 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

