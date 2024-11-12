(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REthinking

Best Cure Pro Center

Best Cure Cancer Center

Brachytherapy Research & Educational Foundation (BREF) logo -

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It has been over 30 years since the first vascular brachytherapy (VBT) animal experiments and human clinical trials were performed and 24 years since the approval of VBT for human clinical use for the of in-stent coronary artery restenosis by the US FDA on November 3, 2000.Dr. Paul Teirstein, who practices at Scripps in La Jolla, California, in collaboration with Virginia-based Best Medical International (BMI), began the first randomized, double-blind human clinical trials Phase 1 study using Iridium-192 seeds in nylon ribbons starting in 1994.At approximately the same time, Dr. Ron Waksman, at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, in collaboration with BMI, was conducting animal experiments using Iridium-192 seeds in nylon ribbons.All the initial animal experiments and human clinical studies were conducted using BMI Iridium-192 seeds in nylon ribbons. The first Phase 1 study's successful clinical results were published at the first VBT meeting, hosted by Dr. Ron Waksman and Emory University, in January 1996 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.Subsequently, the Novoste Corporation, located in Norcross, Georgia-which started conducting BetaCath clinical trials-began to conduct human clinical trials with Dr. Ron Waksman's assistance, for in-stent coronary artery restenosis and like the Scripps Clinic Phase 1 clinical trials, used Iridium-192 seeds in nylon ribbons manufactured and supplied by BMI.The human clinical trials Phase II studies by Cordis Corporation (located in Miami Lakes, Florida and which was a J&J company at the time) using BMI Iridium-192 seeds in nylon ribbons and by Novoste using Beta-Cath Device, were approved for in-stent coronary artery restenosis treatment by the US FDA at the same time-November 3, 2000.BMI, using its affiliated company Best Vascular, Inc., purchased the Beta-Cath assets of Novoste Corporation on March 10, 2006, and continued to operate the same Novoste manufacturing facilities but now under the name Best Vascular, Inc./Novoste.More than 18 years later, Best Vascular/Novoste continues to support and plans to expand the clinical uses of VBT. The company is currently seeking for its customers to help develop future applications of VBT and contribute to a new book on VBT, set to be published in 2025.To read Krishnan Suthanthiran 's bio, press releases or more information about TeamBest Global, please visit .For more information about Best Vascular/Novoste, please read article/695032137/best-vascular-a-teambest-global-company-celebrates-18-year-anniversary-of-serving-the-cardiology-community .About TeamBest Global CompaniesTeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal-to provide the best products and services to customers. The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder

TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation

+1 703-451-2378

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.