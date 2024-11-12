Magikflame LLC Will Pursue Environmental Sustainability Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MagikFlame

Electric Fireplace Leader Raises the Bar

- Howard Birnbaum, MagikFlame PresidentJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MagikFlame LLC, a Nashville, TN-based producer of the world's premier electric fireplaces, is strengthening its commitment to sustainability by pursuing the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification. In an era where environmental credentials are highly valued by consumers, MagikFlame's decision reflects its dedication to genuine, measurable environmental responsibility.“As a company offering electric fireplaces, MagikFlame is focused on creating eco-friendly home heating solutions that reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy efficiency. With the rising importance of sustainability, MagikFlame is taking steps to align its operations with global environmental standards, ensuring that its practices meet the highest criteria for responsible business conduct. As a leader in our industry, we want to provide a path for others to follow. We also want consumers to feel confident MagikFlame's electric fireplaces are developed under an environmental sustainability program that is certified and verified,” said Howard Birnbaum, President of MagikFlame.The Edenark Group ISO 14001 is the world's premier environmental sustainability certification program and includes 3rd party verification. It allows SMEs (small to mid-sized enterprises) the ability to validate their environmental / sustainability / green / eco-friendly actions via a program designed and priced specifically for them. The program, which allows companies to progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, helps the organization define how it interacts internally, externally, and with the environment. It incorporates energy/waste/water, employee health and performance enhancement, community involvement, procurement and suppliers, compliance and regulations, emergency/security, and stakeholder engagement. Benefits include creating a culture of continual improvement, stakeholder engagement, lower costs, higher revenues and profits, improved employee performance, and...... doing the right thing for the environment and current and future generations.“Greenwashing, or making exaggerated or misleading claims about environmental impact, is a growing concern among consumers and regulators. When an organization pursues, and attains, the Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification, they are not just doing it to see their costs go down and revenues and profits go up. They are setting a higher bar for their organization and sending a message to all those around them that may be claiming to be environmentally supportive, but do not validate their actions with a globally recognized, 3rd party validated, certification," says David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group. "Organizations that hold this certification are agreeing to adhere to the world's Gold standard for sustainability certification; are allowing their actions to be reviewed; are choosing to be a leader and part of the solution, not the problem; and are joining an elite fraternity of over 300,000 organizations, in over 150 countries, that have committed to continually improving in every way."MagikFlame LLC can be reached at +1 615.844.3330Edenark Group can be reached at +1 GoodmanEdenark Group+1 561-512-2257email us here

