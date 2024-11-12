EXEED Perfectly Defines A User-Centric International User Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WUHU, CHINA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From October 17 to October 21, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., the parent brand of EXLANTIX-which is soon to enter the Norwegian market-held the 2024 International User Summit in Wuhu, China. Chery announced its focus on global users, centering on the theme“For Us, For Future,” and created a series of innovative interactive activities. These events showcased the brand's cutting-edge technological achievements, user ecosystem, future development plans, and strong commitment to sustainable development. Advocating for“New Luxury, New Energy, New Ecology,” EXLANTIX declared they explored the endless possibilities of future mobility, infusing new vitality into the transformation of the automotive industry.

EXLANTIX Holds User Experience Events as Global Guests Witness Quality Strength

During its User Summit, EXLANTIX invited global users, top dealers, and industry media to Wuhu to witness, participate in, and experience creatively curated events like the“Super Guardian Experience Tour,” the“Long-Endurance Challenge,” and the“Future Mobility Experience Day.” The flagship SUV for the Norwegian market - EXLANTIX ET (BEV) - successfully passed endurance, safety, and intelligence tests at these events, fully showcasing the brand's commitment to exceptional product capability.

At the same time, all the invited European users and journalists also toured the EXLANTIX intelligent manufacturing facility to witness EXLANTIX 's advanced standards in intelligent manufacturing. On October 18, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of the CHERY Group, emphasized at EXLANTIX's“Technology Empowering the Future” Global Innovation Conference that“innovation is the soul of Chery and a necessity.” Chery leverages innovation to empower products and services, propelling the brand upwards and achieving“both quality and quantity” growth for long-term development.

EXLANTIX Sets Up High-Tech Ecological Exhibition Hall to Deliver Future Life Experience

During the summit, EXLANTIX's discussions and exhibits on brand ecology became a major highlight, underscoring the forward-thinking ecological positioning of its pure electric series.

EXLANTIX Brand CEO Qin Chao emphasized,“In the past five years, EXLANTIX has not only gained recognition in international markets but also earned the trust of over 200,000 global customers. This achievement stems from our continuous investment in high-end branding and our close attention to user feedback. Our goal is to build a new luxury ecosystem integrating 'people + car + life,' making EXEED part of a high-end lifestyle.” Moving forward, EXLANTIX will embrace new energy development, with ambitions to lead in the REEV market segment and provide comprehensive high-end mobility solutions. EXLANTIX will also deepen collaborations with global Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs) to explore the sustainable value of this new luxury ecosystem.

As the core exhibition area of the 2024 International User Summit, EXLANTIX's ecological exhibition hall featured the robot Mornine and the robot dog Argos, showcasing how artificial intelligence technology seamlessly integrates into daily life and provides users with a richer life experience.

Upon entering the ecological exhibition area, guests were greeted by two robot dogs dressed in traditional Chinese lion dance costumes, welcoming visitors in a high-tech fashion. Within the exhibit, each hall featured a patrolling robot dog that interacted with guests. EXLANTIX also placed several robots in the hall, which could dance, engage in human-machine dialogue, serve as smart service assistants, and perform tasks like serving drinks and explaining EXLANTIX's new cars.

In line with the vision for the future, EXLANTIX also showcased an extensive range of ecological products within the“people-car-life” framework, including the YUFO car-mounted drone, VR glasses, outdoor handheld sports cameras, binoculars, and charging piles. These intelligent ecological products not only demonstrated EXLANTIX's innovations in intelligent technology but also will serve as bridges connecting people with technology, the present with the future, bringing a new intelligent era to global users.

Embracing Green Technology, EXLANTIX Collaborates with Users to Build a Sustainable Future

With corporate social responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) gaining global attention, EXLANTIX has demonstrated leadership and commitment in these areas as a premium automotive brand. EXLANTIX's ESG strategy not only reflects its dedication to sustainable development but also its strong commitment to fulfilling social responsibility globally. Through a series of practical actions and collaborations, EXLANTIX strives to be a leader in environmental protection, social contribution, and good governance, building a greener, smarter, and more sustainable future with its global users.

On October 20, witnessed by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley, and other international dignitaries, Chery Group, EXLANTIX 's parent company, signed an official agreement with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), pledging $3.5 million to establish the“Cherish Nature” Chery IUCN Global Cooperation Project. Over 2,000 users, partners, and media representatives from 49 countries participated in a green public cycling event in Wuhu to support Chery's environmental efforts. During the event, Chery Group Chairman Yin Tongyue emphasized that“a truly globalized company not only operates in global markets but upholds a globalized philosophy of responsibility and value contribution. Chery aims to become a 'world-class green smart mobility technology company.'”

Ban Ki-moon thanked Chery Group for its significant contributions to environmental and educational initiatives. Dame Jenny Shipley praised Chery Group's commitment to corporate citizenship, urging more people to join industry leaders like Chery in a shared journey of success and mutually beneficial cooperation.

With the Successful Conclusion of the 2024 International User Summit, over 1,000 dealers, suppliers, users, media, and representatives from international non-profits witnessed Chery's practices and achievements in green, smart, and sustainable development. Zhang Shengshan, Deputy General Manager of Chery International, stated,“Chery's ESG journey concerns all our partners, customers, employees, and especially Chery users. Together, we will shape the future.” Zhang also announced Chery's third initiative following the green public welfare fund and water protection-the Chery Global ESG Community, representing Chery's commitment to building a better world with everyone.

EXLANTIX has not only demonstrated its excellence in user experience, ecological innovation, and corporate responsibility but has also strengthened its connection with users, reinforced its core brand values, and showcased its profound insights and commitment to the future mobility ecosystem.

lixueting

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.