Amiviz To Empower Cybersecurity In Saudi Arabia At Black Hat MEA 2024 In Riyadh

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AmiViz , the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, today announced its participation in Black Hat MEA 2024, one of the region's foremost cybersecurity events. The exhibition, taking place in Riyadh, will see AmiViz joining forces with a distinguished lineup of vendor partners to present an array of advanced security solutions aimed at protecting enterprises from evolving threats.The collaboration showcases the following leaders:-BlackBerry: Cybersecurity and Critical Event Management-ZinadIT: Cybersecurity Training Solutions for Organizations-AlgoSec: Secure application connectivity anywhere-Check Point: Complete Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions-Sysdig: Cloud-native Application Protection Platform-Darktrace: ActiveAI Security-EfficientIP: Network Automation and DNS Security with DDI-Fidelis Security: Proactive XDR Cybersecurity Platform with Integrated Deception-Intercede: Credential Management Software-Bitsight: Cyber Risk ManagementThe collaboration underscores AmiViz's dedication to equipping organizations with top-tier solutions that safeguard critical digital assets and support strategic digital transformation initiatives. With cyber threats intensifying, the company remains committed to delivering the latest in cybersecurity innovations, enabling enterprises to maintain robust, resilient digital environments.A recent report from Research and Markets highlights the rapid growth in the Saudi Arabian cybersecurity sector. Valued at USD 4.85 billion in 2023, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.33% through 2029. This substantial growth is fueled by the nation's digitization efforts, increasing cloud adoption, and rising demand for enhanced security frameworks.As a central player in this landscape, AmiViz aims to leverage its partnerships and technical expertise to support the evolving needs of Saudi enterprises, reinforcing its position as a premier distributor in the cybersecurity space.“We are thrilled to participate in Black Hat MEA 2024 alongside our esteemed vendor partners," said Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer at AmiViz. "Our collaboration showcases a broad spectrum of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that address today's dynamic threat landscape. As the demand for advanced security solutions continues to grow in Saudi Arabia, we remain dedicated to empowering our customers with innovative technologies that drive digital resilience and support their cybersecurity strategies.”The senior management team from AmiViz will be available at Stand G10, Hall 1, at the Riyadh Exhibition & Conference Center in Malham, Saudi Arabia, from November 26-28, to engage with cybersecurity professionals from across Saudi Arabia.About AmiVizAmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn't an afterthought-it's our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.Discover the AmiViz advantage at and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

