IEP Careers And IEP Physician Search Secure Partnership With ISASS To Assist Placing Spine Surgeons

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) has teamed up with Magnifi Group, to assist its surgeon members in securing their next career opportunity. This partnership gives ISASS surgeon members access to both the IEP Careers Job Board and the IEP Physician Search Solutions.







Image caption: IEP Physician Search.

The IEP Careers Job Board will be accessible directly through the ISASS website. It features the most recent available spine surgeon positions and allows ISASS Members to set up their profiles, post their resumes, and receive real-time job alerts.

ISASS members' practices can easily post their open positions, ensuring exposure to qualified candidates across the U.S.

This partnership positions IEP Careers to become the leading job board for spine surgeons. Magnifi has an extensive database of spine surgeons and network of medical centers through its 14 years of hosting the Spine IEP Fellows and Young Surgeons Course –“Each year, our course helps us build relationships with the next generation of spine surgeons,” said Andrew Wolpe, President & COO of Magnifi Group. Wolpe added that this helps IEP Careers feature the latest available spine jobs and surgeon candidates.

IEP Physician Search – a Magnifi Group partner company – is a full-service recruiting solution that specializes in helping spine surgeons find their perfect practice. This service will be available at no cost to ISASS members.

Liesl Bernard, CEO of IEP Physician Search, said her team has a deep understanding of the requirements and the unique needs of both candidates and medical practices.“IEP Physician Search will take the required time to meet the specific goals and preferences of all candidates and medical centers, ensuring the right fit,” Bernard said. Bernard added that IEP Physician Search does not charge a retainer and is only paid on successful candidate placement.

Rick Thiele, Executive Director of ISASS, said IEP Careers and IEP Physician Search are natural extensions of the organization's role in providing a comprehensive platform to its members.“Teaming up with IEP Careers and IEP Search will significantly assist both new and seasoned ISASS members who are looking to make a change,” Thiele said.

Founded in 2000, ISASS is committed to enhancing the science and practice of non-operative and surgical interventions to restore and improve function to the spine. In keeping with the rapidly developing aspects of spine care, ISASS serves as a platform for the exchange of experience, ideas, and evidence regarding technologies, procedures, and modalities for the diagnosis and treatment of spinal conditions. ISASS will hold its 25th Annual Conference, April 10-12, 2025, in Miami, FL. Learn more:

IEP Careers and IEP Search are dedicated to connecting exceptional orthopedic and neuro spine surgeons with premier healthcare facilities across the United States. Learn more: and .

For additional information, contact Talia Guliasi.

News Source: Magnifi Group