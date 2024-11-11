Suspect In Murder Incident Arrested In Baghlan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): A suspect in the murder of a man has been detained in northern Baghlan province, said on Monday.

The police headquarters said security forces arrested the suspect in the killing of Romal in Pul-i-Khumri, the provincial capital.

Sardar Khan Saadat, police commander, said the security forces had been looking for the suspect and they finally succeeded in arresting him at a checkpoint with a pistol.

Romal was killed two days ago by unknown individuals, the official said, adding the detainee was complicit in the murder incident.

The official did not say anything about the motive behind the murder, but most of such incidents are linked to personal enmities.

