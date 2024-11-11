Chief Of Staff Meets Norway's Chief Of Defense

Doha: Chief of Staff of the Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) HE Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met with Chief of Defense of Norway General HE Eirik Kristoffersen. They discussed topics of common interest along with bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them. Senior officials and officers from both sides were in attendance.

