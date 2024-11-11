Everspring And Slate Partner To Bridge The Gap Between Marketing And Enrollment Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Powerful Slate-VIA integration enables universities to transform disconnected marketing and admissions data into actionable enrollment insights

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education and services, today announced a strategic partnership with Slate, the leader in admissions and enrollment management software. This collaboration integrates VIA, Everspring's enrollment marketing platform, with Slate's comprehensive admissions system, enabling universities to seamlessly connect marketing and enrollment data for optimized student recruitment.

The partnership addresses a critical challenge in higher education: the disconnect between marketing efforts and enrollment outcomes. While Slate serves over 1,900 colleges and universities with powerful admissions and student success capabilities, marketing teams often lack visibility into this valuable enrollment funnel data. Building on Everspring's success generating tens of thousands of enrollments, the integration with Slate delivers a comprehensive visibility solution, providing marketing teams with crucial insights to optimize campaigns and demonstrate ROI.

Michael Bell, CMO of Everspring, said

said "As a Platinum Partner, our collaboration with Slate represents a leap forward in connecting traditionally siloed marketing and admissions data. By bringing these critical data sources together, we're enabling universities to make more informed decisions about their marketing investments and significantly boost enrollment outcomes."

Alexander Clark, CEO of Slate, commented,

Everspring

to the Preferred Partner program.

Integrating a Slate instance with an innovative marketing solution like VIA, allows universities to optimize marketing decisions and recruitment strategies."

Key benefits of the VIA-Slate integration include:



Unified view of the entire student journey from initial interest through enrollment

Real-time visibility into marketing campaign performance and enrollment impact

Enhanced ability to optimize marketing spend based on actual enrollment outcomes

Improved collaboration between marketing and admissions teams Data-driven insights for more effective student recruitment strategies

Upcoming Webinar: From Data Chaos to Precision: A Roadmap to Enrollment Growth with Slate

A recent Everspring survey reveals a critical challenge in higher education: while 84% of institutions invest in marketing and recruitment tools, most struggle to effectively integrate their data. The result? Universities find themselves data rich but insights poor. Simply adding more MarTech solutions isn't the answer.

Join us for an exclusive session where we'll share practical strategies for Slate users to unlock the hidden potential in their admissions data. Learn how an integrated approach can transform scattered data points into actionable insights that drive enrollment growth.

For more information about the VIA-Slate integration and VIA platform, visit .

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.



Visit



for more information.

