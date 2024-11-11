Global Hydraulic Pumps Market To Reach $13.37 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 6.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydraulic Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The hydraulic pumps market has experienced strong growth recently, expanding from $9.96 billion in 2023 to an expected $10.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth can be attributed to rising demand in the automotive industry, ongoing construction and infrastructure projects, increased use of agricultural machinery, heightened activity in oil and gas exploration, and evolving dynamics within the mining sector.

Global Hydraulic Pumps Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The hydraulic pumps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.37 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth outlook is fueled by the rise in renewable energy projects, increasing electrification trends, the adoption of smart hydraulic systems, infrastructure modernization initiatives, and an industry-wide focus on energy efficiency.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Hydraulic Pumps Market?

The increasing focus on renewable energy production is anticipated to drive significant growth in the hydraulic pumps market. Renewable energy production involves generating energy from sustainable sources that are naturally replenished, such as wind, solar, and hydro. Hydraulic pumps contribute to optimizing renewable energy systems by enhancing operational efficiency and reliability. Through precise control of fluid flow and pressure, these pumps improve the performance of renewable energy applications, ensuring smooth and effective energy production. As the renewable energy sector continues expanding, the demand for hydraulic pumps that support these sustainable solutions is expected to rise accordingly.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Hydraulic Pumps Market?

Key players in the hydraulic pumps market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Dynamatic Technologies Limited, Eaton Corporation PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Danfoss A/S, Atos Spa, Bosch Rexroth AG, Bucher Industries AG, KYB Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Haldex Hydraulics Corporation, CIRCOR Pumps North America LLC, Actuant Corporation, HAWE Hydraulik GmbH, Enerpac Tool Group LLC, Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG, Webster Instruments Inc., Cessna Fluid Power LLC, CASAPPA S.p.A.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Hydraulic Pumps Market Size?

Leading companies in the hydraulic pump market are increasingly adopting advanced technologies, such as control flow systems, to enhance their profitability and market position. A control system in a hydraulic pump is responsible for regulating fluid flow, pressure, and direction within the hydraulic system, ensuring precise operation and improved efficiency.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Hydraulic Pumps Market?

1) By Product Type: Gear Pump, Vane Pump, Piston Pump, Screw Pump

2) By Application: Mobile Application, Industrial Application

3) By End User Vertical: Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Machinery, Automotive

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hydraulic Pumps Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Hydraulic Pumps Market?

Hydraulic pumps are mechanical devices designed to convert mechanical energy into hydraulic energy. The operation begins with the pump's mechanical action creating a vacuum at the intake, which allows atmospheric pressure to push liquid from the reservoir into the pump's inlet line. Once the liquid enters, the pump's mechanical action drives it into the hydraulic system, delivering the fluid to the output

The Hydraulic Pumps Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Hydraulic Pumps Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Hydraulic Pumps Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into hydraulic pumps market size, hydraulic pumps market drivers and trends, hydraulic pumps competitors' revenues, and hydraulic pumps market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

