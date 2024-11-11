Nowcerts Inc. Rebrands To Momentum: A Bold Step Towards The Future Of Insurance Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NowCerts, Inc., a leader in insurance and agency management solutions, is excited to announce its rebranding to Momentum. This reflects its ongoing commitment to innovation, adaptability, and the transformation of insurance agency management. The new name represents the company's evolution and vision to deliver a robust, flexible for agencies looking to accelerate their operations with cutting-edge tools, streamlined workflows, and integrations catering to every insurance agency's unique needs. This rebrand marks a new chapter, sharpening our mission and values as we work to provide you with the absolute best technology platform to run an insurance agency's business.

The new name, Momentum, embodies the company's vision to continuously drive your success forward with innovative, agile solutions that meet the evolving needs of the insurance industry. Alongside this brand evolution, we're consolidating our services and offerings into one flagship PLATFORM, Momentum AMP (Agency Management Platform), a comprehensive experience designed to support you at every turn. The ultimate goal is to offer insurance agents EVERYTHING they need in one platform to run their agency while allowing agencies to leverage all of our services or just a few... The company will provide independent agents options as to what technology they wish to use while giving them a centralized hub to manage their business, store all their data, and connect to any third-party insurance technology platform that connects to our API ecosystem.

A new vision for the future from NowCerts: Momentum AMP

Momentum AMP (Agency Management Platform), the core platform, includes multiple products and services that the Independent Agent needs to run their business. Some of the core components of the platform include:



Momentum AMS - Our tried & true AMS to manage policies and daily tasks.

Momentum CRM - Advanced marketing & client management suite, seamlessly integrated into the AMS.

Momentum Pros - A professional services unit with highly trained back office VAs and CSRs trained in Momentum AMP.

Momentum AC (Automation Center) - The ability to build workflows and automation for all Momentum products and even integrate third-party apps into agency workflows.

Momentum PremFi - A better way to connect to Premium Finance institutions while quoting and closing PFA's directly in the AMS.

Momentum LeadX (BETA) - A new platform to buy and sell leads directly in the AMS from trusted sources.

Momentum RATE (BETA) - Rate the quote and bind your policies to the AMS. Momentum Toolbox - An ever-expanding arsenal of tools, services, and workflows from best-of-breed providers to incorporate into agency daily workflows.

Peter Germanov, CEO of Momentum, shares his vision for the rebrand: "This transformation is about more than just a name change. 'Momentum' reflects our dedication to empowering insurance agencies with tools that truly move them forward. By anticipating agency needs and adapting to the shifting demands of the industry, we're committed to helping agencies succeed in a rapidly changing landscape."

The rebrand will also bring new advancements to Momentum's platform, Momentum AMP , designed to deliver a seamless experience for agencies seeking efficient management and intuitive operations. This evolution responds to a growing need within the insurance industry for a flexible, integration-first approach that enables agencies to connect easily with other systems.

Michael Lebor , Momentum's President, shares , "We felt the rebrand was critical for a few reasons, to begin with... the name NowCerts was quite limited as we are so much more than just a certificate (COI) solution. Secondly, we are being deliberate in changing our name and how we wish to be seen as a Platform. Momentum AMP, our flagship product, offers much more than just a 'system.' By categorizing Momentum AMP as an Agency Management Platform it illustrates that we are building a flexible, scalable, future-proof platform that adapts to each agency's unique requirements, whether you're fully integrated with Momentum AMP or leveraging other systems alongside us. We understand the importance of giving agencies like yours the tools to grow while remaining flexible enough to fit into any tech stack."

Momentum's platform expansion will also allow agencies to integrate with various other Agency Management Systems (AMS), even if they choose to use multiple systems for their unique operations. This inclusive approach aligns with the brand's mission of delivering adaptable, open solutions that enhance functionality without requiring agencies to switch AMS providers.

"We know that every agency has its technology preferences and unique needs," explains Michael Lebor, "Our goal is to provide a platform that adapts to those needs, whether agencies exclusively use Momentum AMP or need seamless integrations with other AMS systems. Flexibility and future-proofing are the keys to success for our agency partners."

With the launch of Momentum, the company will continue supporting all clients with the same high level of service and dedication that NowCerts is known for. This includes ongoing training, onboarding, and personalized support to ensure a smooth transition for current users while bringing even greater capabilities to new clients.

Momentum remains committed to delivering cutting-edge features, responsive customer service, and a forward-thinking roadmap. This rebrand signals a renewed focus on providing agencies with a unified platform experience that integrates seamlessly and accommodates every agency's unique journey.

