Landlocked Luxury: The 24/7 VIP English Cottage Vacation Modelled After A High-End Yacht Voyage

- Laura Kurton, Co-Owner & Co-Host of English Cottage VacationDORSET, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Redefining countryside hospitality, English Cottage Vacation offers a 24/7 VIP experience with a level of service typically found aboard a luxury superyacht. Founders Laura and Nathan Kurton bring their decade of experience as a chef and captain team on elite charter yachts to Well Cottage, a modernised 18th-century thatched property in Dorset, creating an immersive English holiday in the heart of the countryside. Each stay is designed to replicate the exclusivity and seamless luxury of a private yacht, but with an added layer of attentive English charm, historic allure, and breathtaking landscapes.Located in the quiet hamlet of Bedchester, Well Cottage serves as an ideal base for exploring iconic British landmarks. English Cottage Vacation's wide range of excursions take guests to stunning sites like the UNESCO-listed Jurassic Coast, Highclere Castle (of Downton Abbey fame), and historic cathedral cities such as Bath and Salisbury.“Our goal was to bring the same level of luxury and personal attention that we provided our clients on yachts, but in a unique English setting,” says Laura, co-founder and resident chef.“We handle every detail, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the best of Britain without even a hint of stress.”A key part of each stay is the gourmet cuisine, crafted daily by Laura using home-grown and locally sourced organic ingredients. Each meal is tailored to guests' preferences and served in picturesque settings, whether it's in the cosy dining room or the scenic garden. Laura's culinary expertise shines in every dish, from elegant brunches to multi-course dinners celebrating English classics with a modern twist. Complementing this is Nathan's background as a sommelier, which adds expertly paired wines and handcrafted cocktails to each meal.“Laura's meals truly bring the cottage experience to life,” he says.“From an afternoon tea to a private dinner under the stars, each meal becomes a highly memorable part of the stay.”The luxurious amenities at Well Cottage mimic the personalised care of a private yacht charter. Guests have exclusive access to the cottage and its grounds, featuring plush lounge areas, serene bedrooms with Egyptian cotton linens, and a charming garden with spectacular countryside views. Modern touches like Smart TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and even British cell phones provide connectivity and entertainment throughout their stay. Guests can also enjoy in-house spa treatments, with local therapists offering massages and other therapies, providing a tranquil spa experience in the privacy of the cottage.Outdoor activities abound, with garden games like croquet, boules, and giant Jenga, inviting guests to relax and enjoy the quintessential English setting. For excursions beyond the cottage, Nathan acts as the dedicated chauffeur, guiding guests in a luxury Mercedes V-Class to destinations across Dorset and beyond. Day trips might include the historic Stourhead House & Gardens, the rugged cliffs of the Jurassic Coast, or even charming local pubs and markets. Nathan's regional knowledge and engaging stories enhance each journey, ensuring that every excursion feels both seamless and enriching.English Cottage Vacation has gained notable acclaim within the tourism industry for its innovative, all-inclusive approach. The company won Gold at the Dorset Tourism Awards and earned a Bronze at the South West England Tourism Excellence Awards in 2024. Their range of packages blend luxury, history, and adventure, making English Cottage Vacation a top choice for travellers who seek authenticity combined with exclusivity.“What we're most proud of,” adds Laura,“is the chance to captain our guests on a journey through the English countryside, crafting an experience as personal and memorable as any first class voyage. We're more than hosts; we're the crew, navigating ideal routes to the best possible experiences all while providing indulgent service. When our guests depart, they carry with them a treasure chest of memories, stories, and a lasting connection to the heart of England – our consistently 5-star reviews say it all!”About English Cottage VacationEnglish Cottage Vacation, located in Dorset, England, offers year-round, all-inclusive, tailor-made holiday experiences that blend traditional British hospitality with modern comforts. Well Cottage, the company's flagship property, is a luxurious 18th-century thatched cottage surrounded by lush countryside and renowned for the personalised service, gourmet dining, and curated excursions provided by award-winning co-hosts Nathan & Laura Kurton.For more information or to book, visit englishcottagevacation or contact Laura and Nathan via ....Nathan & Laura KurtonEnglish Cottage Vacation+1 954-376-8628...

