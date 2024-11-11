LKQ Subsidiary Keystone Automotive Operations Named 2024 Channel Partner Of The Year By Specialty Equipment Market Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANTIOCH, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today announced that Keystone Automotive Operations, a subsidiary of LKQ's Specialty segment, received the Partner of the Year Award at the 2024 Specialty Equipment Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, the leading venue that brings together manufacturers and buyers within the automotive specialty equipment industry. In addition, Warn Industries, a segment of Keystone Automotive Operations, won the Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product Award in the Best New Products Award category.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our leadership in the distribution of SEMA product lines and RV and marine accessories, as we continue to drive innovation and serve the diverse needs of our customers,” said Bill Rogers, President of Keystone Automotive Operations.“We are focused on operational excellence throughout the business and capitalizing on our growth potential as the Specialty market environment improves. These awards are validation of our efforts and the dedication of our talented teams.”

SEMA is a membership association representing over 7,000 member companies that create, buy, sell, and use specialty-automotive parts that make vehicles more unique, attractive, convenient, safer and fun. The Channel Partner of the Year Award recognizes Keystone Automotive Operation's significant contributions to the aftermarket parts distribution industry, citing its commitment to new technologies and cutting-edge logistics and inventory management systems that ensure timely and accurate deliveries to customers.

