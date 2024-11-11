Increasing sales of electric vehicles

One of the prime reasons propelling the electric vehicle charging stations market is the surge in the number of EVs in the country. Stringent government car emission regulations have encouraged consumers to transition to EVs, which is boosting the electric charging station market's growth in the future.

According to the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, the total number of electric private cars (PCs) registered in Hong Kong in 2021 was recorded at 9,583, and about 29,724 petrol private cars were registered. In 2022, the new registration of electric private cars increased to 19,795 units, and that of petrol private cars decreased to 17,683 units. The total share of electric private cars in thetotal new registration of private cars in Hong Kong in 2021 was estimated at 24.4%, which significantly expanded to 52.8% in 2022.

The popularity of EVs can be largely attributed to the introduction of new and attractive schemes and policies by the government to boost the sales of zero-emission vehicles in the nation. For instance, the Hong Kong government's "One-for-One Replacement" schemeprovides consumers witha higher first registration tax rebate on scrapping their old private cars and purchasing new electric vehicles. In addition, the government's aim to enhance the air quality of Hong Kongalsopromotes the use of electric vehicles.

Furthermore, the government hasintroduced multiple policies and projects to develop the nation's electric vehicle charging infrastructures. For instance, in April 2024, the Legislative Council announced its plan to convert the nation's petrol filling stations into Quick Charging Stations or Petrol-cum-Charging Stations.

Hong Kong EV Power

Tesla Inc.

Auto Green Solutions Limited

Schneider Electric

Delta Electronics (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Smart Charge (HK) Limited

Onecharge

Shell Recharge (Shell)

Clp Power Hong Kong Limited HK Electric Investments Limited

