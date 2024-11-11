Haptics Industry Forum (HIF) Releases Request For Proposals To Standardize Haptic Primitives In A Universal Haptics API

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Haptics Forum releases RFP to standardize haptic primitives, aiming for a universal API to unify devices, enhance user experience and drive innovation.

- Tim Szeto, Chair of the Haptic Protocols Working Group at HIFSAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Haptics Industry Forum (HIF) today announced the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP ) aimed at developing and standardizing haptic primitives for a universal haptics API . This groundbreaking initiative seeks to establish a set of standardized haptic commands that can be universally recognized and implemented across various devices and platforms.Driving Innovation and Unity in Haptic TechnologyHaptic technology plays a crucial role in enhancing user experiences by providing tactile feedback in applications such as gaming, multimedia, communication, and wellness. However, the lack of standardized haptic primitives has led to fragmentation in implementation and inconsistent user experiences across different devices."Our goal is to unify the haptics industry by standardizing core haptic primitives like 'vibrate' and 'impulse'," said Tim Szeto, Chair of the Haptic Protocols Working Group at HIF. "By establishing a universal language for haptic commands, we can enable seamless integration and richer experiences for users worldwide."Call for Diverse ParticipationHIF invites proposals from a wide range of organizations, including startups, academic institutions, and international entities. The RFP encourages innovative solutions that define haptic primitives with clear parameters, ensuring easy implementation across various hardware and software environments.Key Details:. Submission Deadline: November 30, 2024Evaluation Criteria:. Usage and Industry Relevance (60%). Clarity (30%). Innovation (10%)Submission Guidelines: Proposals should be submitted electronically in PDF format to ....For detailed information on the RFP, including submission templates and use case examples, please visit:Shaping the Future of HapticsBy contributing to this initiative, participants have the opportunity to influence the future of haptic technology, promote interoperability, and enhance user experiences across devices."We are excited to collaborate with innovators and thought leaders in the haptics community," added Szeto. "Together, we can overcome the challenges of fragmentation and bring significant benefits through unification."About Haptics Industry Forum (HIF)The Haptics Industry Forum (HIF) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing the adoption and standardization of haptic technology. HIF brings together industry stakeholders to collaborate on developing standards and best practices that promote interoperability and enhance user experiences.

Barbara Ives

Haptics Industry Forum

...

