Calhoun County Schools To Engage Students In “Solarbration,” Tues, 11/12 @ 9:00 Am

Mt. Zion, WV, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT:“Solarbration” educational demonstrations for students

WHEN: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 9:00 am

WHERE: Calhoun County Middle/High School, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151.

WHY: The“Solarbration” educational event will give students the opportunity to explore the photovoltaic behind solar power through hands-on activities presented by the National Education Development Project.

WHO: Superintendent Michael Fitzwater, school administrators, 250 middle school students and their teachers, representatives of Secure Solar Futures, and National Energy Education Development.

CONTACT: Erik Curren Secure Solar Futures (540) 466-6128 ...