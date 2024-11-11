Modi Parivar Divides People, Gandhi Parivar Unites Them: Telangana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday that the "Modi Parivar divides people while Gandhi Parivar unites them".

"The country has two Parivars. Modi Parivar and Gandhi Parivar. Modi Parivar is working to instigate animosity among people, while the Gandhi Parivar is striving for the unity of the country," he said, in his address at the National Education Day and Minorities Welfare Day celebrations organised to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Revanth Reddy said minorities played an important role in bringing Congress to power in Telangana and called for similar support in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

"Call your friends and relatives, if possible go and campaign against the BJP," he said.

Terming Hindus and Muslims as two eyes of the Telangana government, Revanth Reddy claimed that the Congress alone can render justice to all communities in the country.

"Work hard to bring Maha Vikas Agadi alliance to power in Maharashtra. We should not rest til the defeat of the Modi government and till Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister of the country."

The Chief Minister appealed to people not to believe regional parties saying they have a secret understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will take the state forward in the path of development by strengthening education, and medical care, and provide job opportunities with the support of all communities," he said.

Paying rich tributes to Maulana Azad, he said that he introduced an Education Policy to provide better education to the people of the country. He mentioned that the minority community had no representation in the state Cabinet since not a single MLA was elected from the community in the Assembly elections.

"However, we made senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali a government advisor and gave an MLC post to Aamir Ali Khan. Congress government also provided opportunities to minorities in the Corporations," he said.

He also pointed out that no official from the minority community was appointed in the CMO after the YS Rajashekhara Reddy's government.

"My government appointed a minority officer in the CMO. The Congress also provided opportunities as Chief Ministers and Ministers in the country. "We consider Muslims as brothers and family members and not a mere vote bank," he added.

On this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy launched the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) website, and online Integrated command centre and also presented the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad awards.