Naftogaz Group Launches New Gas Well With Daily Production Rate Of 110,000 Cu M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, which is part of Naftogaz Group, has put into service a new appraisal-development well that is 5,920 meters deep and has a daily production rate of 110,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Through the use of modern field development approaches, we have got a good result. It is worth noting that the field where the well had been drilled is over 45 years old. I am grateful to the entire team for dedication and hard work. We are confidently moving towards our goal – the energy independence of the state,” Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov noted.

In his words, since early 2024, Ukraine's state- and privately-owned companies have launched more than 100 new wells.

Meanwhile, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC Acting CEO Serhii Lahno mentioned that the project team was planning to sink two new appraisal-development wells within that field.

A reminder that, by using the dual completion technique, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC increased the daily production rate of its well by 2.4 times to 170,000 cubic meters.

