“Belt and Road” meeting focuses on pragmatic cooperation, new opportunities

(MENAFN) An annual meeting focused on pragmatic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) took place on Friday, highlighting the new opportunities emerging from the framework. The event was attended by over 100 participants, including government officials, business representatives, media personnel, and think tank members from both China and Peru. The discussions revolved around how the BRI can foster deeper collaboration between the two countries in various sectors.



During the opening ceremony, Peru’s Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Angel Manuel Manero Campos, emphasized that Chinese investment and technology would bring about a "huge technological revolution" in Peru. This would support advancements in areas such as germplasm improvement, bioplastics, and animal feed production, helping to unlock Peru’s agricultural potential and boost its agricultural exports. The infusion of Chinese technology is seen as a catalyst for growth in these key sectors.



Victor Arroyo, the general director of Policies and Regulation in Multimodal Transport, highlighted that Peru is exploring a range of advanced technology projects, including artificial intelligence and electric vehicles, with the support of China. He pointed to the Chancay Port project, which has become a symbol of bilateral collaboration under the BRI. This project has not only enhanced Peru's logistics efficiency but also opened up new avenues for the country’s economic and trade relationships with Asia and the broader global market.



Gonzalo Gutierrez Reinel, Secretary General of the Andean Community, underscored China's growing importance as an export destination for the four Andean nations: Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia. He stressed that diversified trade, the sharing of technology in sectors like renewable energy, and investment in emerging industries are creating new opportunities for closer cooperation between China and the Andean countries, fostering mutual growth and benefits.

