Drew Rowley Signs With Successbooks® To Co-Author Strategic Conversations With Chris Voss

Drew Rowley

FRANKLIN , TN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a publishing partnership with Drew Rowley, seasoned Marketing Executive, who will co-author“Strategic Conversations,” joining forces with renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and other global thought leaders.

Drew Rowley brings over 20 years of strategic sales and marketing expertise, specializing in negotiation and business growth. As Vice President of Sales at Big Red Media, he exceeded revenue targets by 125%, managing hundreds of key vendor partnerships. Beyond his corporate success, Drew's dedication to helping others shines in his role as an addiction treatment advisor, where he supported nearly 500 individuals in their journey to recovery over three years.

In his distinguished career, Drew launched Lonely Planet's Consumer Products division and demonstrated exceptional negotiation skills at 20th Century Fox, increasing international licensing revenue by 300% over five years for iconic properties like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Ice Age. Later, as Director of Global Consumer Products at NBC Universal, he achieved 40% annual growth, overseeing beloved franchises such as The Office and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

A cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, Drew now calls Franklin, Tennessee, home. When not pursuing professional goals, he enjoys retreating to the Colorado mountains to recharge in nature.

SuccessBooks® eagerly awaits the release of“Strategic Conversations,” a transformative guide that equips readers with powerful communication tools for every area of life. With insights from Chris Voss, Drew Rowley, and a distinguished group of co-authors, this book reveals winning strategies for navigating life's most pivotal conversations-whether in business, personal relationships, or everyday interactions.



