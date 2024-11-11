Karnataka Minister Zameer Khan Stirs Row With ‘Kaala Kumaraswamy’ Remark, Draws Flak

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Karnataka and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan stirred a major controversy on Monday as he addressed HD Kumaraswamy, the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel as 'Kaala Kumaraswamy'. The racist remarks were condemned by Janata Dal (S) and leaders of other parties, with the former even calling for his axing from the job.

Zameer made the controversial statement during an election campaign in the high-profile Channapatna assembly constituency on Sunday night. He made the references while delivering his speech in Urdu language and urging voters to support the candidate CP Yogeshwara.

“Yogeshwara had started his political career from our party (Congress). However, due to differences, he joined the BJP. He was contemplating joining the JD (S) party then. However, considering that 'Kaala Kumaraswamy' is more dangerous than BJP, he did not join the JD (S) party,” Zameer stated.

He further slammed the Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, accusing him of wooing the Muslim community in election season while betraying them on other occasions.

“You had stated earlier that hijab is not required and now you want the votes of Muslims? It seems Kumaraswamy, after joining hands with the BJP, will purchase the votes of Muslims. Mr. Kumaraswamy quote your price, people of the Muslim community will each put in a single paisa and purchase your whole family,” he stated.

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju reacted sternly to the racist jibe and stated,“I strongly deplore Congress Minister Zameer Ahmed calling Union Minister and former CM of Karnataka Kumaraswamy as 'Kaalia Kumaraswamy'.

“This is a racist remark, same as Rahul Gandhi's adviser calling South Indians look like Africans, North East as Chinese, North Indians as Arabs,” he further said.

For the unversed, Zameer Ahmad is a close confidante of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and is currently facing the heat from his own party leaders over the Waqf row.

His no-holds-barred attack on Kumaraswamy hogs the limelight but it was under his father and him that he made foray into politics. He won his first assembly election from Chamrajpet constituency on a JD (S) ticket. Days ago, he also shared a close bond with Kumaraswamy.

Later, Zameer joined the Congress party along with a group of prominent leaders from JD (S) and now identifies with CM Siddaramaiah.