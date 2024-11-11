Corporate People News In Brief (November 11, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - PwC US and Mexico has appointed Kristin McHugh as its new chief marketing and communications Officer. McHugh, a seasoned marketing and branding expert, will oversee marketing, brand, communications, thought leadership, and sales enablement. Her goal is to enhance PwC's brand visibility and differentiate the firm's services and people in the market. She joins PwC after 12 years at Verizon, where she most recently served as chief brand officer.



SEATAC, WA - GoWest Credit Union Association has created a new position, VP of public relations, and appointed Madlynn Schreibvogel to the role. Schreibvogel will be responsible for promoting the value of credit unions across six states, elevating the association's public presence, and educating consumers about the benefits of credit union membership.



Syngenta Group has appointed Dimitri Houtart as head of external communications and Alison Tudor-Ackroyd as head of digital and social media. Houtart, a seasoned communications professional, will oversee global media relations and digital strategy, while Tudor-Ackroyd will lead Syngenta's digital and social media initiatives. These appointments reflect Syngenta's commitment to strengthening its global communications and digital presence.







