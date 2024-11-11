Afghanistan's Mumbai Consulate Begins Passport Issuance

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Consulate in Mumbai has announced the commencement of passport issuance.

According to the announcement posted on the consulate's X/ account, passport issuance will begin on Monday, November 11.

On Sunday, November 10, the consulate stated,“The distribution of passports by the Afghanistan Consulate General in Mumbai will start from November 11, 2024, to meet the needs of Afghan citizens.”

This announcement comes amid reports by the Sunday Guardian, an Indian newspaper, that India is considering accepting a representative named Ikramuddin Kamil as the Deputy Consul General for the Afghanistan Consulate in Mumbai, representing the Taliban.

According to the report, Kamil recently entered India on a regular passport.

The report, published on Sunday, November 10, indicates that Delhi may take a significant step towards strengthening diplomatic relations with the Taliban by potentially accepting their representative in India.

The initiation of passport issuance by the Afghanistan Consulate in Mumbai marks a crucial step in addressing Afghan citizens' needs and shows the growing relations between India and the Taliban.

As India explores diplomatic ties with the Taliban, the resumption of consular services reflects a dynamic shift in regional relations and Afghan-Indian interactions.

