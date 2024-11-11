Nanoscope Announces Presentations At The Advanced Therapies USA Congress In Philadelphia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc. , a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced presentations at the
Advanced Therapies USA 2024 congress , being held November 12-13, 2024, in
Philadelphia, PA. Details for the presentations are as follows:
Title:
Democratizing gene modified cell therapy for neurodegenerative diseases
Session:
Track 4: Gene Modified Cell Therapy
Session Date:
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Session Time:
1:30 PM to 1:50 PM EST
Location:
120B, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Presenter:
Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer
Panel Title: Demonstrating comparability to support regulatory approval
Session Title:
Track 7: Viral Vector Manufacture
Session Date:
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Session Time:
3:30 PM to 4:10 PM EST
Location:
121B, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Panelist:
Khandan Baradaran, PhD, SVP, Regulatory and Quality
Panel Title: Post Market Surveillance and Long-term follow up: How do we make sure the needs for patients are met?
Session Title:
Track 9: Regulatory Affairs & Policy
Session Date:
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Session Time:
11:50 AM to 12:30 PM
EST
Location:
120A, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Panelist:
Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer
Panel Title: Safety in gene editing
Session Title:
Track 5: Gene Therapy
Session Date:
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Session Time:
11:50 AM to 12:30 PM EST
Location:
120C, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Panelist:
Khandan Baradaran, PhD, SVP, Regulatory and Quality
Session Title:
Track 9: Regulatory Affairs & Policy
Session Date:
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Session Time:
3:35 PM EST
Location:
120A, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Chair:
Khandan Baradaran, PhD, SVP, Regulatory and Quality
About
Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. Following positive end-of-study results from the RESTORE Phase
2b
multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772 ), the company announced its plan to initiate a BLA submission for MCO-010 to treat RP
in Q1 2025. The company has completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126 ) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial
in Q1 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.
Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]
