Nanoscope Announces Presentations At The Advanced Therapies USA Congress In Philadelphia

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc. , a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced presentations at the

Advanced Therapies USA 2024 , being held November 12-13, 2024, in

Philadelphia, PA. Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title:

Democratizing gene modified cell therapy for neurodegenerative diseases

Session:

Track 4: Gene Modified Cell Therapy

Session Date:

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Session Time:

1:30 PM to 1:50 PM EST

Location:

120B, Pennsylvania Convention Center

Presenter:

Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Panel Title: Demonstrating comparability to support regulatory approval

Session Title:

Track 7: Viral Vector Manufacture

Session Date:

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Session Time:

3:30 PM to 4:10 PM EST

Location:

121B, Pennsylvania Convention Center

Panelist:

Khandan Baradaran, PhD, SVP, Regulatory and Quality

Panel Title: Post Market Surveillance and Long-term follow up: How do we make sure the needs for patients are met?

Session Title:

Track 9: Regulatory Affairs & Policy

Session Date:

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Session Time:

11:50 AM to 12:30 PM

EST

Location:

120A, Pennsylvania Convention Center

Panelist:

Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Panel Title: Safety in gene editing

Session Title:

Track 5: Gene Therapy

Session Date:

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Session Time:

11:50 AM to 12:30 PM EST

Location:

120C, Pennsylvania Convention Center

Panelist:

Khandan Baradaran, PhD, SVP, Regulatory and Quality

Session Title:

Track 9: Regulatory Affairs & Policy

Session Date:

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Session Time:

3:35 PM EST

Location:

120A, Pennsylvania Convention Center

Chair:

Khandan Baradaran, PhD, SVP, Regulatory and Quality

About

Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. Following positive end-of-study results from the RESTORE Phase

2b

multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772 ), the company announced its plan to initiate a BLA submission for MCO-010 to treat RP

in Q1 2025. The company has completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126 ) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial

in Q1 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

