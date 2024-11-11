(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent survey in Chile has uncovered intriguing trends in public opinion regarding global leaders and countries. The results paint a fresh picture of Chilean attitudes towards international figures and nations.



This data offers valuable insights into the current climate in Chile. Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's conservative, faith-leaning president known for his tough stance on crime, has gained unexpected popularity among Chilean citizens.



An overwhelming 81% of respondents view him favorably. This makes Bukele the most positively regarded international leader in the survey. His popularity far surpasses that of other well-known global figures.



Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, ranks second with a 64% approval rating. Keir Starmer, the UK Labour Party leader, follows closely at 60%. Emmanuel Macron, the French President, rounds out the top tier with 57% approval. These figures suggest a preference for leaders perceived as moderate or progressive.



At the other end of the spectrum, some leaders face significant disapproval from Chilean respondents. Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, garners only 22% approval. Luis Arce, Bolivia's President, fares even worse at 18%. Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela ranks lowest, with a mere 3% positive rating.



The survey also reveals shifting attitudes towards former U.S. President Donald Trump . His approval rating now stands at 43%, a 23-point increase from his first election. However, 56% of respondents still view him negatively. Chileans credit Trump with understanding American concerns and possessing charisma.

Chileans Favor Bukele-Style Leadership for Next President

Interestingly, 42% of respondents express a desire for Chile's next president to emulate Bukele's style. This preference outweighs support for other leadership models, including those of Trump, Trudeau, and current Chilean President Gabriel Boric. This data suggests a potential shift in Chilean political preferences.



The survey also gauged Chilean perceptions of various countries. Australia tops the list with an 85% positive rating. New Zealand and Canada tie for second place at 80%. The United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany also receive high marks from Chilean respondents.



In contrast, some nations face significant disapproval in Chile. Bolivia's positive rating stands at just 25%. Iran fares even worse at 9%. Venezuela ranks lowest among countries, with only 8% of Chileans viewing it positively.



These results offer a snapshot of Chilean public opinion on the global stage. They reveal complex attitudes towards international leaders and nations. The data suggests potential shifts in political preferences within Chile itself. As always, such surveys provide valuable insights but should be interpreted with caution.

