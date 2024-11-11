Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Paul Gallagher As Controller

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, (NYSE: BRO) (the“Company”) has announced the appointment of Paul Gallagher, CPA, as its controller.

In this role, Gallagher will provide strategic guidance and leadership for all operations, including SEC and financial reporting, controls and compliance, acquisitions, planning and strategic decision-making. He will also play a key role in supporting continued talent development.

“We are very excited to welcome Paul to the Brown & Brown team,” said Andy Watts, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.“He brings a wealth of global experience and the skills as well as the leadership attributes needed to support our continued growth and global expansion. His analytical and collaborative approach to leadership makes him an excellent addition to our incredible team.”

Gallagher joins Brown & Brown from Deloitte, where he has spent more than 25 years serving premier, global clients in the public accounting space. During that time, he led large teams of multifunctional professionals, working in various capacities, including audit, advisory, business development and retention, M&A, quality and risk, technical accounting, and international business.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With approximately 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770