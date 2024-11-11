(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Company Announcement No 54/2024

11 November 2024

Major shareholder announcement – Sydbank A/S

Referring to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that as at 8 November 2024 Sydbank A/S has through direct and indirect holdings at its disposal 2,732,283 shares in Sydbank A/S, equal to 5.00% of the total number of shares in Sydbank A/S.

The Bank's holding of own shares is predominantly attributable to the Bank's share buyback programme of DKK 1,200 million. The share buyback programme was initiated on 28 February 2024 and will be completed on 31 January 2025 at the latest. The share buyback programme is described in detail in Company Announcement 03/2024.

