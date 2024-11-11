Karan Wahi, Maanvi, And Rithvikk Explore Complexities Of Love In ‘Half Love Half Arranged S2’ Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The highly-awaited trailer for the second season of the upcoming series“Half Love Half Arranged” is out.

In the trailer, Karan Wahi, Maanvi Gagroo, and Rithvikk Dhanjani find themselves tangled in a complex love triangle. The makers took to their Instagrama handle to drop the trailer and wrote in the caption,“Half Love Half Arranged ke iss chapter mein, Riya finally apna saccha pyaar dhund paayegi? #HalfLoveHalfArrangedS2 powered by @wellbeing releasing 15 Nov for FREE on MX Player.”

The trailer offers a glimpse into Riya's charming yet complicated love story. Just when she believes she has found her ideal romance, an unexpected revelation shakes her world. Confronted with difficult choices and unforeseen challenges, Riya finds herself torn between love, family expectations, and her personal dreams. She then embarks on a journey of self-discovery, grappling with the complexities of modern relationships.

In a statement, Karan Wahi, who will be reprising his role of Jogi, shared,“Getting back into Jogi's character was a wonderful experience. He's someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, but this season pushes him to confront parts of himself he wasn't ready to face. He's trying to understand the complexities of love and responsibility, and I think that vulnerability will resonate with a lot of people. Working with Maanvi again was amazing, and Rithvikk's character adds a fantastic twist to the story.”

Maanvi, who plays Dr. Riya in the series, stated that the new season dives deeper into the highs and lows of Riya's journey and continues to stay real and relatable.

“Coming back as Riya felt like picking up right where we left off, but this season challenges her (Riya) in a new way. I feel this season will resonate more with the audience as she faces decisions that might be difficult & painful but ultimately help us grow. I'm excited for the audience to see this slight coming of age side of her”, Maanvi added.

On the other hand, Rithvikk Dhanjani shared his excitement, saying,“Stepping into the world of Half Love Half Arranged has been a thrilling ride. Ved is a character who embraces life with a certain lightness and joy, which I think will appeal to viewers. His bond with Riya feels natural and heartfelt, and I hope audiences enjoy the energy he brings to Riya's life and to the Tanwar family. It's been a blast working alongside such talented actors and I feel this season is sure to be a rollercoaster of emotions!”

Created by Dice Media, "Half Love Half Arranged S2" will stream exclusively from November 15 on Amazon MX Player.