Caledonia Approves Quarterly Dividend
Date
11/11/2024 2:15:50 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or“the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.
The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:
Ex-dividend date VFEX: November 20, 2024 Ex-dividend date AIM: November 21, 2024 Ex-dividend date NYSE American: November 22, 2024 Record date: November 22, 2024 Payment date: December 6, 2024
Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.
Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.
Enquiries:
| Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
|
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg
|
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
|
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
|
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|
Tel: +263 77802131
|
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“ MAR ”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
