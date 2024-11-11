Caledonia Approves Quarterly Dividend

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:



Ex-dividend date VFEX: November 20, 2024

Ex-dividend date AIM: November 21, 2024

Ex-dividend date NYSE American: November 22, 2024

Record date: November 22, 2024 Payment date: December 6, 2024

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy

Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.

