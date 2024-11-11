Maharashtra Election: School Buses To Remain Idle On November 19-20. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Students in Maharashtra may experience disruption as school bus operators have announced that services will be suspended for two days, including on polling day , November 20.

As per reports, this move follows directives from the Regional Offices (RTO), which have required the use of and school buses for election-related duties.

The School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra (SBOA) has said that school buses will be off the roads on November 19 and 20. This decision comes as school and tourist buses have been requisitioned for election-related transportation duties across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Meanwhile, all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have issued these directives as part of the logistical arrangements for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

In addition, several regional schools have been designated as polling stations for the elections, which has added to the complications. Many teaching staff members have been assigned election booth duties, leading to a shortage of teachers available to conduct regular classes. This may result in disruptions to the normal school schedule for many students.

The School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) has appealed to parents, students, and the general public for their understanding and cooperation. In a statement issued on Saturday, the association emphasized the importance of these arrangements for smooth elections and requested that everyone consider this temporary disruption during the election period.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with results set to be announced on November 23. In the 2019 elections, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44.