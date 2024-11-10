Assam Bypolls: Campaign For Five Assembly Seats To End Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 11 (IANS) The campaign for the bypolls in five Assembly seats in Assam will end on Monday.

By-elections in five Assembly constituencies-Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli have been necessitated due to the of five legislators to Lok Sabha in the general elections this year.

Except in Samaguri, where heavyweight Rakibul Hussain has been winning since 2001, the rest of the four seats are with the BJP-led alliance. According to pollsters, due to the dominance of Muslim voters in the Samaguri seat, Congress has an edge over the BJP in this seat.

The BJP fielded candidates for three seats-Dholai, Samaguri and Behali.

Diplu Ranjan Sarma was given ticket in Samaguri while Diganta Ghatowar and Nihar Ranjan Das are contesting for BJP in Behali and Dholai Assembly segments respectively.

BJP's two allies-Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are contesting polls in Bongaigaon and Sidli Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, Samaguri Assembly constituency has witnessed sporadic pre-poll violence with supporters of BJP and Congress clashing with each other on several occasions.

Late on Saturday night when suspected armed criminals opened fire on a BJP march that included Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami, injuring at least three people.

Attackers targeted BJP politicians taking part in the march, including MLA Goswami, in the Moriputhi neighbourhood of Samaguri.

According to witnesses, the attackers first pelted stones at the participants before striking them with sticks. Three people were then hurt when unidentified persons opened fire on the group. The attack also caused some damage to Goswami's car.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aimed at the Congress party alleging that the Opposition party, which does photo-op with the Constitution, is actually resorting to violence and attacking BJP workers.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote,“I strongly condemn the attack on Hon'ble MLA Shri Jitu Goswami in Samaguri by @INCAssam supporters. This is the same Congress that proudly holds up the Constitution for the cameras, yet resorts to violence under cover of darkness to intimidate our karyakartas.”

The Chief Miniter also claimed that Congress has resorted to violence not because of fearing the defeat in the elections but rather, its fundamental vote bank has made the Opposition workers do such extreme things.

“The real question is, why has Congress stooped to such depths in this by-election? It's not just fear of defeat but the desperation to hold on to their core vote bank that drives them to such extremes. Justice will be served, and we will not allow anyone to sabotage or undermine our democratic process,” he added.