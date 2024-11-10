Global Kitchen Towel Market Forecast To Reach $3.49 Billion By 2028 With 5.7% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The kitchen towel market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $2.65 billion in 2023 to $2.8 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This historical growth can be attributed to factors such as improved household hygiene practices, population growth and urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, the rise of single-person households, and an increasing awareness of health and safety.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Kitchen Towel Market?

The kitchen towel market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $3.49 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth in the forecast period is driven by a heightened focus on sustainability, innovations in materials and designs, the expansion of premium and specialty segments, growth in e-commerce, and increased health and hygiene concerns.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Kitchen Towel Market?

The rising number of restaurants and food service establishments is expected to drive the growth of the kitchen towels market in the future. Restaurants, which are a specific category of food service venues, typically offer a sit-down dining experience with a varied menu of prepared dishes. In these environments, kitchen towels play a crucial role in maintaining a clean and efficient workspace.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Kitchen Towel Market?

Key players in the kitchen towel market include koch Industries Inc., Nova Tissue Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., Rodriquez Pty Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity AB, WEPA Professional GmbH, Oji Holdings Corporation, Resolute Forest Products Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Sofidel Group SPA, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Metsä Tissue Group, Kruger Inc., Kruger Products L.P., Wausau Paper Corp., Accrol Group Holdings plc, Marcal Manufacturing LLC, MPI Papermills Inc., Renova - Fábrica de Papel do Almonda SA, Soundview Paper Company, Mercury Paper Inc., ABC Tissue Products Pty Ltd., National Paper Products Company, Towel Depot Inc., Selpak Automation Ltd., Cascades Inc., Aldar Tissues Ltd., Towel & Linen Mills Ltd.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Kitchen Towel Market?

Leading companies in the kitchen towel market are focusing on creating innovative products, such as Grateful Dead kitchen towels, to boost their revenues. These towels are designed to incorporate art and creativity into the kitchen, enhancing its aesthetic appeal while also offering practical functionality.

How Is The Global Kitchen Towel Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Cloth-Based, Paper-Based

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-Use Sector: Commercial, Residential

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Paving the Way in the Kitchen Towel Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in the market share. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Kitchen Towel Market?

A kitchen towel is a versatile product used for various tasks, including drying hands, maintaining cleanliness in the kitchen, and cleaning dishes, knives, cutting boards, and other kitchen items. With their excellent absorbency and softness, kitchen towels are particularly effective for drying dishes and other kitchen utensils.

The Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Kitchen Towel Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into kitchen towel market size, kitchen towel market drivers and trends, kitchen towel competitors' revenues, and kitchen towel market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

