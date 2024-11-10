Borrell Visits Village Of Yahidne In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as part of his visit to Ukraine visited the village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region, which was affected by Russian occupation.

He said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"In Yahidne, Russian invaders held for a month an entire village - 370 people - in a school basement on 170m2. Their ordeal takes us back to the darkest days of European history," Borrell wrote.

He added that this event was a gruesome reminder of what life under Russian looks like for ordinary Ukrainians.

On November 8, Borrell arrived in the Ukrainian capital as part of his last official visit.

In Yahidne, during the occupation, Russian invaders kept more than 360 civilians, including children, in the basement of a school without water or food from March 3 to 30, 2022.

According to the investigation, ten people died due to inhuman detention conditions in the basement and the lack of timely medical assistance.

All 173 households in Yahidne were damaged during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and 16 of them were destroyed.

In addition, a cultural center, a first aid station, and a school were badly damaged.

