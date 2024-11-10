Trump Makes Clean Sweep In All Swing States

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): With a projected win in Arizona, Donald has completed a clean sweep in all seven swing states in the US presidential vote.

Arizona was the last US state to declare its result, giving Trump 312 electoral college votes and his rival Kamala Harris 226, the BBC reported.

Trump's ex-administration officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo have been ruled out of the incoming cabinet, in which Robert F. Kennedy Jr tipped for a top position and John Ratcliffe as CIA director

In their first encounter since the Nov. 5 ballot, Trump will meet outgoing President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

PAN Monitor