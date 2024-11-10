Excitement Continues At Falcons Championship

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The pre-finals of Al Tala'a (release of falcons to hunt) competitions concluded Sunday at the 6th Ras Laffan Falcons Championship, organised by Al Gannas Qatari Society and sponsored by Ras Laffan Community outreach Programme and the supporting companies.

The competitions will continue until November 13. The pre-finals of Al Da'aw (falcons speeding) competitions resulted in 10 falconers in each category being selected for the finals. On Monday, part of the finals of Al Da'aw competitions will be held.

The activities of the championship has been progressing well as Al Gannas Society has been very keen to provide the participating falconers with all the necessary services, in addition to providing their falcons the due care. The festival takes place at Marmi, the Sealine Area.

MENAFN10112024000067011011ID1108869978