Meta Reaffirms Continued Support For Ukraine

During a meeting with Deputy of Culture and Strategic Communications Andrii Nadzhos, Meta's chief of public policy for Central and Eastern Europe, Kateryna Kruk, testified to the corporation's position on maintaining consistent support for Ukraine.

This was reported by the ministry's press service

This is about the possibility of consulting on regulations on individual points of negotiating clusters with the European Union, which are under the competence of the of Culture.

The deputy minister informed Kruk about the ministry's work on drafting the Culture Development Strategy until 2030. He also briefed Kruk on the ministry's plans regarding Ukraine's implementation of the action plan for joining the European Union.

The parties expressed solidarity regarding the importance of digitizing Ukraine's cultural heritage in the conditions of a full-scale war in order to preserve it for future generations.

