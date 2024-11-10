Al Noor Island: A Must-Visit Oasis During Your Sharjah International Book Fair Experience

(MENAFN- Shurooq) Sharjah, 7 November 2024



For literature enthusiasts visiting the Sharjah International Book Fair, Al Noor Island emerges as a must-visit oasis. Just a short distance from the bustling book fair at Sharjah Expo Centre, this captivating island combines nature, art, and architecture, creating a refreshing space for readers, writers, and creatives alike.



Nestled within Khalid Lagoon, Al Noor Island offers an inviting, calm setting to pause and reflect away from the city’s lively pace. Lush greenery, tranquil pathways, and carefully curated art installations provide the perfect setting for reading, contemplation, or simply recharging. Here, the peaceful surroundings harmonize with Sharjah’s winter air, ideal for those seeking a quiet space to unwind.



For those interested in a longer walk, Al Noor Island can be reached by following the corniche trail from Sharjah Expo through Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront, offering a scenic and ‘Instagrammable’ route along some of Sharjah’s cultural landmarks. Alternatively, visitors can take advantage of the Sharjah City Sightseeing bus service, which conveniently connects the Expo Center with Al Noor Island and other popular Sharjah destinations, making exploration easy and accessible



The island’s highlights include the Butterfly House, home to an array of colorful butterflies, architecture, and various art installations that invite curiosity and inspire creativity. The cozy Noor café will also turn favorite for readers who wish to enjoy a book surrounded by Al Noor Island’s beauty.



Developed and managed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Al Noor Island was recently listed among the top 10 attractions in the Middle East by winning the prestigious 'Best of the Best' title for 2024 on the leading travel-review platform TripAdvisor.





