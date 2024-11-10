UAE Pres. Departs Kuwait After State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- President of the UAE Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Sunday after concluding the state visit.





His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad saw the UAE President and the accompanying delegation off at the international airport.





Also present were Acting Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahyha, and senior officials of the state (end)





gta











MENAFN10112024000071011013ID1108869626