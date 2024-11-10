UAE Pres. Departs Kuwait After State Visit
Date
11/10/2024 7:17:15 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- President of the UAE sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Sunday after concluding the state visit.
His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah saw the UAE President and the accompanying delegation off at the international airport.
Also present were Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahyha, and senior officials of the state (end)
