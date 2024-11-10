GCC Chief Condemns Attack On Saudi-Led Coalition Forces In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi condemned, Sunday, the treacherous attack on the Coalition Forces Supporting in Yemen, which occurred in the city of Seiyun, Hadhramaut Governorate, leading to the martyrdom of two and the injury of another.





In a statement, Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the coalition forces were making significant and valuable efforts to support humanitarian and developmental work, contributing to the stability, security and unity of Yemen.





He also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. (end)





