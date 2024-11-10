Hybe shows regrets about controversial documents

(MENAFN) Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang on Tuesday showed regrets about the current disclosure of an internal file that included controversial comments regarding K-pop artists.



The file, supposed to be for Hybe spokespersons as part of a business trends review weekly, raised throughout a National Assembly audit on Thursday and has since flashed common backlash.



Lee stated in a press statement that “I bow my head in apology to the artists, industry colleagues and fans affected by the language used in our monitoring document, which was highlighted during an audit of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee at the National Assembly on Oct. 24.”



Based on Lee, the file was firstly made to collect and share several reactions and point views on the business through select leadership participants. He confessed that the subjects were very wrong and acknowledged the thoughtlessness in how opinions as well as point views were gathered and shared.



The file, released by Rep. Min Hyung-bae of the primary opposition Democratic Party of Korea, consisted of tough and derogatory statements about K-pop artists outside Hybe, in addition to point views and judgments pointed out by the author.

