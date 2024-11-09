Royal Court Chief Opens, Inspects Royal Initiatives In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday attended the opening of Douqara Park in Irbid, a project developed under Royal directives following King Abdullah's visits and meetings with local figures in the northern region.

Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, reviewed other ongoing projects in Irbid, including an eco-lodge in the Yarmouk Nature Reserve and a multi-purpose hall for rural products, managed by the Irbid Reconstruction Foundation.

In Um Qais, Issawi visited the eco-lodge project in the Yarmouk Nature Reserve, which is 65 per cent complete, according to a Royal Court statement.

The facility will feature 20 chalets, a hospitality building with 10 hotel rooms, a visitor centre, a restaurant, and trails, aiming to promote domestic tourism and attract international visitors.

The lodge will be operated by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) and is expected to create jobs for local residents.

In central Irbid, Issawi toured a 4.5-dunum exhibition hall for rural products, designed to provide a permanent venue for displaying agricultural goods, home-based businesses, and products from charitable organisations.

The hall will also serve as a site for seasonal markets and cultural events, offering a safe, structured space for shopping and community engagement.

Issawi also toured the King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein Gardens in Irbid, covering 178 dunums. Inaugurated by HRH Crown Prince Hussein in 2015, the gardens serve as a recreational and cultural hub for local residents.

Issawi stressed that Royal initiatives aim to enhance citizens' quality of life by ensuring equitable access to economic opportunities and quality services throughout the Kingdom.

He noted that these initiatives, which are driven by local priorities, are implemented in cooperation with government agencies and civil society to foster the social and economic development of communities nationwide.