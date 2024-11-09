UAE FM, Blinken Discussed Latest Developments In Middle East

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DUBAI, Nov 10 (NNN-WAM) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed the latest regional developments with U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, by phone, according to an official statement from the UAE of Foreign Affairs, yesterday.

During the phone call, the two officials stressed the urgent need for intensified efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, paying particular attention to the humanitarian consequences.

They also talked about the escalation of violence in Lebanon and emphasised the importance of protecting civilians in the country, amid ongoing hostilities.

The UAE Foreign Ministry noted that, the two sides also discussed the situation in Sudan, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact there.– NNN-WAM

