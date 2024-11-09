Update On Air Quality & Wildfires Across NYS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update on wildfires burning across New York State and has deployed a multi-agency response to fires in Ulster, Sullivan, and Orange counties in close coordination with local fire departments and first responders. New York State has also issued an Air Quality Advisory for smoke-enhanced fine particulate matter that could reach levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for the New York City Metro area. New Yorkers should continue to monitor local forecasts and air quality in surrounding impacted areas.

“With recent drought conditions, there have been multiple wildfires ignited across the state, and we have deployed state assets and agencies to coordinate with local first responders in fighting these fires while closely monitoring air quality as a result of them,” Governor Hochul said. “The safety of all New Yorkers is my top priority, and I urge everyone in impacted areas, especially those vulnerable, to stay alert, monitor air quality, and take necessary precautions to stay safe.”

The Catskills, Hudson Valley, and Long Island are currently at high risk for wildfires. Fire danger is determined by weather conditions including heat and humidity levels. The lack of rain and ongoing windy conditions are contributing to the increased level of fire danger. More information about Fire Danger classifications can be found at DEC's Fire Danger Map website . Any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. It is illegal to burn leaves anywhere in New York State. Brush of a certain size may be burned. Several municipalities have burn bans currently in effect and residents are encouraged to check if bans are in place in their local municipalities.

The Whitehouse Fire in Ulster and Sullivan counties is impacting approximately 300 to 400 acres and is expected to increase. Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers are coordinating the response that includes approximately 13 fire departments from Ulster and Sullivan counties contributing 70 personnel. No mandatory evacuations are currently in place. To protect public safety and assist with fire response, DEC's Bengal Hill Trail in the Sundown Wild Forest and Peekamoose Road in the town of Denning will be closed for the duration of the fire response. Additional wildfires in New Jersey are contributing to localized air quality impacts from smoke.

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Conservation is working to contain two fires in Sterling Forest State Park in Orange County.

Three Park Forest Rangers as well as 24 park operations personnel are fighting an estimated 300-acre fire that began near the intersection of the Lake to Lake Trail and the West Valley Trail and extends into New Jersey. A second crew of 1 Park Forest Ranger and 5 park operations personnel are fighting a second fire estimated at 9 acres located near West Mombasha Road and the Appalachian Trail. Trails in the southern area of the park are closed. Park visitors should avoid the area and seek alternate locations for outdoor recreation.

Park Forest Rangers are also in direct communication with DEC Forest Rangers coordinating this response with the Jennings Creek fire on the Sullivan/Ulster county border. This fire is currently approximately 100 acres in size and not impacting any structures.

Additionally, DEC and OPRHP have personnel assigned to fire watch and response duties in Wildwood, Brookhaven and Hallock State Parks and other lands on Long Island due to wildfires in the vicinity.

Agency deployments include:

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

Ten staff including members of the Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Office of Emergency Management and Office of Interoperable and Emergency Communications are on site in Ulster County. Response includes:



Portable radio tower

Satellite communications truck with additional equipment An AT&T/FirstNet site on wheels providing cellular services including cellular 911 capability

New York State Police

NYSP has deployed two helicopters to fight the ongoing wildfires utilizing water drops. State Police personnel are also at the command post assisting with coordination of assets.

In addition, the Jennings Creek fire in the town of Warwick, Orange County, is impacting Sterling Forest State Park. This fire is currently approximately 100 acres in size and not impacting any structures. DEC Forest Rangers are coordinating the response with local and State support.

State Police are also using unmanned aerial systems (drones) to monitor the spread of the wildfires. State Police urges the public to refrain from using drones in affected areas, as they can interfere with critical aerial support and public safety efforts.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Park Forest Rangers are in direct communication with DEC Forest Rangers coordinating this response with the fire on the Sullivan/Ulster county border.

Additionally, OPRHP has personnel assigned to fire watch duties in Wildwood, Brookhaven and Hallock State Parks on Long Island due to wildfires in the vicinity.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York State Department of Health

Due to the smoke from the fires in New York and New Jersey, DEC and the State Department of Health (DOH) issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for smoke-enhanced fine particulate matter that could reach levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for the New York City metro area. At this level, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. DEC and DOH issue Air Quality Health Advisories when ozone or fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. To subscribe for advisories delivered by email, please click here .

The New York State Department of Health is advising precautions as necessary. Steps for individuals to take to reduce risk, include:



When AQI is greater than 100 ('Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups'), New Yorkers in vulnerable groups should avoid exertion outdoors and watch for symptoms when exposed to the outdoors. Vulnerable individuals include those with cardiovascular disease (e.g., congestive heart failure, history of prior heart attack) or lung disease (e.g., asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), as well as children under 18, adults 65 and older, and pregnant people.

When AQI is greater than 150 ('Unhealthy'), all New Yorkers should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and those in vulnerable groups should avoid exposure to the outdoors, especially pregnant individuals who may become short of breath more easily. In addition, some employees who are vulnerable should work indoors and camp directors should know their local AQI forecast and alert level and follow AQI guidance.

When AQI is greater than 200 ('Very Unhealthy'), vulnerable groups should avoid all physical activity outdoors, and reschedule or move activities indoors. All others should avoid long or intense outdoor activities. When AQI is greater than 300 ('Hazardous'), all New Yorkers should avoid outdoor physical activities.

Winds are expected to continue carrying smoke into the region with potential fluctuations as winds slow into the evening and air settles. Wildfire smoke contains several pollutants, including particulate matter (PM) and carbon monoxide , which can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation, wheezing, coughing, and trouble breathing. Exposure to high concentrations of smoke can aggravate pre-existing health problems , including triggering asthma attacks and exacerbating the effects of many other lung and heart conditions. Young children's lungs are especially susceptible to the harmful effects of inhaling smoke because they are still growing.

Ways to reduce smoke exposure include:



Be aware of your air: Before heading out to work, exercise, or to the park with the kids, check the AQI forecast and adjust your outdoor activities if there is poor air quality. Plan ahead by signing up for email air quality alerts .

Stay inside: Keep windows and doors closed to keep indoor air clean. If smoke gets inside, buy or make your own portable air cleaner to reduce particles indoors , or use HEPA air filters in your HVAC system.

Wear a mask: If you must go out, a properly worn N95 mask can filter out large smoke particles, reducing the amount of PM you breathe in.

Take it easy: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities that may cause you to breathe heavier.

Protect the vulnerable: Caretakers of children, the elderly, and those with asthma should be especially careful. When the AQI is elevated, be sure to limit their outdoor activities to keep them safe. Take care of four-legged friends: Keep outdoor trips with your pet brief and low-key to protect them from the same nose, eye, throat, and lung irritation people experience.

For people who spend time outdoors, when air quality is unhealthy, wearing a well-fitting face mask is recommended. A N95 or KN95 will work best. More information about the New York State Air Quality forecast is available here . To check your location's current air quality, go to .

Out-of-control wildfires can result in extensive damage to the land, property, and air. Human activities cause 95 percent of wildfires in New York State. There are many steps we can take to lower wildfire risks. Before enjoying an outdoor campfire, check the Fire Danger Map for your area and read up on New York State's open-burning rules . Preventing wildfires in the first place will help keep our air clean and easy to breathe in the future.

